Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Pollard will likely remain the team's top running back Sunday against the Packers with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) listed as questionable but seemingly not expected to play, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Though both team owner Jerry Jones and Pollard indicated earlier in the week that they anticipated Elliott returning from a one-game absence Sunday, the news pertaining to Elliott's status has become more negative in recent days. Even if Elliott is cleared to return from his hyperextended knee, he may have a smaller role than usual Sunday, which seemingly sets up Pollard to retain the high-volume role he enjoyed in a Week 8 win over the Bears. In that 49-29 victory, Pollard carried 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while turning his lone target into a 16-yard reception.