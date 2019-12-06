Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Likely to return Week 15
Coach Jason Garrett said Pollard "should be able to play" in the Cowboys' next game Dec. 15 against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After failing to practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle issue, Pollard didn't suit up Thursday in Chicago, leaving the backfield solely in the hands of starter Ezekiel Elliott. It was notable that fullback Jamize Olawale didn't get a single carry and was targeted just once on his 11 offensive snaps, despite the potential opportunity at hand. If Pollard returns to action Week 15, he likely will be afforded his typical handful of touches.
