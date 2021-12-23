Pollard (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Pollard maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session as he continues to work his way through a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. He was able to play through the injury this past Sunday against the Giants on his way to 15 touches for 87 yards from scrimmage. Friday's practice report could provide some clarity on Pollard's availability heading into the weekend.
