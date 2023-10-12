Pollard was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard is making his first appearance of the season on the injury report, but unless the Cowboys reveal that he hurt his shoulder during Thursday's session, his limitations to begin Week 6 prep might have been maintenance-related. In any case, Pollard will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full activity in practice before the Cowboys decide whether to give him a designation heading into Monday's game against the Chargers.