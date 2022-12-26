Pollard (thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Pollard's appearance on the Cowboys' initial injury report this week makes his status worth tracking ahead of Thursday's night's game against the Titans. That said, per the Cowboys' official site, coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that the team didn't suffer additional injuries of any significance during Saturday's win over the Eagles, which suggests that Pollard's 'DNP' listing could potentially be maintenance or rest related.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Busy day through air Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Tops 100 total yards•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Two scores against Houston•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Stellar season continues•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Takes back seat to Zeke in win•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Remains dominant in split role•