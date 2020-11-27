Pollard carried the ball four times for 12 yards and caught both his targets for 10 yards in Thursday's loss to Washington.

Despite another fumble from Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard didn't see much action in the Thanksgiving Day rout, continuing a trend from last week -- after getting at least eight touches in five straight games prior to the Cowboys' bye, Pollard has only 11 touches total in the last two contests. As long as Dallas has a shot at winning their division, Elliot's workload isn't likely to decline, leaving Pollard's usage dependent on game flow rather than his abilities.