Pollard (thigh), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans, will have to prove his health in pre-game workouts to avoid being inactive, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Pollard's status may thus not be made official until Dallas' inactives are released prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, presenting a difficult situation for fantasy managers. Team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Pollard "looks good for the game," but the explosive running back wasn't able to practice in any capacity Monday through Wednesday due to a thigh issue. If Pollard ultimately can't go Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott could be in line for an increased role atop the Cowboys' backfield depth chart, with Malik Davis mixing in behind him.