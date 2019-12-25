Pollard had two carries for zero yards, two kick returns for 41 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Pollard lost a fumble during the third quarter to end a 10-play drive for the Cowboys, and he didn't touch the ball again on offense. The 22-year-old had 12 rushes for 131 yards and one touchdown Week 15, illustrating his volatility as a low-volume fantasy option.