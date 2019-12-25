Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Loses crucial fumble
Pollard had two carries for zero yards, two kick returns for 41 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Pollard lost a fumble during the third quarter to end a 10-play drive for the Cowboys, and he didn't touch the ball again on offense. The 22-year-old had 12 rushes for 131 yards and one touchdown Week 15, illustrating his volatility as a low-volume fantasy option.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Surprising eruption for Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Back to full participation•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Likely to return Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Not available Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Status in question for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...