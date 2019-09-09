Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Makes little impact in debut
Pollard carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.
The rookie wound up seeing the same number of carries as Ezekiel Elliott, but Pollard wasn't able to do much with his touches as his longest run went for only six yards. Elliott's workload will only increase moving forward, so Pollard will need to show the same kind of electricity he did in the preseason if he wants to retain any kind of significant role in the offense.
