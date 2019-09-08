Pollard may be in line for a more limited role than initially anticipated Sunday against the Giants with top back Ezekiel Elliott expected to handle a "normal" workload, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard's fantasy value took a major hit when Elliott inked a six-year, $90 million contract extension earlier this week, but the rookie was still expected to have a fairly prominent role in the Cowboys' Week 1 game plan since the veteran missed all of training camp and the preseason while holding out. Earlier reports suggested that Elliott would likely only be in line for around 20-to-25 snaps, but the Cowboys have seemingly been satisfied enough with the 23-year-old's fitness after three practices to loosen the reins. Assuming Elliott does in fact handle his usual three-down duties for the Cowboys, Pollard may only be in line for a handful of touches as a change-of-pace back, which probably won't translate to enough volume to make the Memphis product a viable lineup option in most fantasy formats.