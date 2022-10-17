Pollard rushed 11 times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

Pollard tied his season high in touches with 13, but he was bottled up outside of an isolated 15-yard rush. Veteran counterpart Ezekiel Elliott looked like the more-explosive back in a tough matchup against Philly's defense, which doesn't line up with the trends we saw from both players through Dallas' previous five contests. The good news for Pollard's fantasy managers is that the Lions and their 32nd-ranked rush defense are on tap next Sunday.