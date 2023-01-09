Pollard carried the ball seven times for 19 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

The Cowboys' offense completely failed to show up in the regular-season finale, and Pollard's meager rushing yard total actually tied Malik Davis for the team lead. Pollard finishes the regular season with a career-high 1,378 scrimmaging yards and 12 total TDs, and with Dak Prescott still struggling with interceptions, Dallas could lean heavily on their running game in the wild-card round against Tampa Bay.