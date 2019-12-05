Pollard (ankle) is listed as inactive Thursday at Chicago, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Pollard ended Week 14 prep in a precarious position, being held out Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Despite the Cowboys not bolstering the backfield prior to kickoff, the team has opted to keep Pollard in street clothes. As a result, FB Jamize Olawale is the only back available to the offense aside from workhorse Ezekiel Elliott.