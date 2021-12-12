Pollard (foot) is not expected to play in Sunday's contest against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation of his status will arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but with Pollard not expected to suit up, Dallas' Week 14 ground game is on track be headed by Ezekiel Elliott, with Corey Clement a candidate to mix in.
