Pollard did not receive a carry and caught his only target for a five-yard loss in Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Seahawks.
Ezekiel Elliott did not have a good game, committing numerous drops, slipping in his own end zone for a safety, and averaging only 2.4 yards a carry, but even in those circumstances Pollard didn't get a chance to make an impact. It seems as though it will take an injury to Elliott for the Cowboys' No. 2 running back to have any kind of fantasy value.
