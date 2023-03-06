The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard (ankle) on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transaction sets Pollard up to play out the 2023 campaign on a one-year, $10.1 million dollar contract, though both sides have until July to keep negotiation on a long-term agreement. Pollard being franchise tagged has widely been the expected outcome out of Dallas, and the team could still attempt to work out a restructure with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. In any case, with Pollard reportedly on track for training camp, he enters his age-26 season in prime position to be a difference-maker for fantasy purposes. He broke out with a career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns across 16 games while sharing the backfield with Elliot last season.