Pollard (thigh) is listed as inactive Thursday at Tennessee, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With a short week to prepare between last Saturday's win against the Eagles and Thursday's game, Pollard's inability to practice Monday through Wednesday put him behind the eight ball to be available for Week 17. He began trending toward his first absence of the season after Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the Cowboys were likely to hold out the fourth-year pro, and indeed that has come to pass. As a result, Ezekiel Elliott is in line to handle a healthy share of Dallas' backfield reps, while Malik Davis and potentially practice-squad call-up Qadree Ollison will spell Elliott, especially if the game gets out of hand against a reeling and short-handed Titans squad. Pollard will turn his focus to getting healthier for a Week 18 road matchup with the Commanders.
