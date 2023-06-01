Pollard (ankle) said Thursday he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and plans to be ready for the start of training camp, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old was participating in reduced-tempo OTA practices last week and appears to be progressing well in his recovery after he underwent tightrope surgery on a high-ankle sprain and broken fibula in his left leg back in January. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Pollard also said he's "not really limited at this point," and the tailback is poised to lead Dallas' backfield in 2023 following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, who remains a free agent.