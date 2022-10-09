Pollard (illness) is active for Sunday's contest at the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
An illness kept Pollard off the practice field Friday, but he was able to travel with the team to L.A. and now has been cleared for Week 5 action. He'll continue to work in a complementary role alongside Ezekiel Elliott, which has featured two outings with at least 90 yards from scrimmage and two others with fewer than 25 total yards this season.
