Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Practices in full
Pollard (knee/ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Pollard came out of Sunday's loss to the Packers nursing a pair of injuries, but it appears both issues are minor and don't threaten his availability for the Week 6 game against the Jets. The rookie hasn't seen much work behind Ezekiel Elliot in the past two games, so he doesn't possess much appeal for fantasy purposes beyond being a high-upside backup.
