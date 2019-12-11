Play

Pollard (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pollard sat out Week 14's loss to the Bears due to an ankle injury, but he now appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's tilt against the Rams. The rookie fourth-round pick will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity and avoid an injury tag entirely for Week 15. If he's indeed cleared to retake the field Sunday, Pollard will reprise his usual uncontested backup role behind Ezekiel Elliott.

