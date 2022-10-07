Pollard missed Friday's practice due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The end-of-week addition to the injury report could set up a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, though Pollard shouldn't be in danger of missing more than the one game because of an illness. If he isn't available, Ezekiel Elliott likely would handle more than his usual 60-65 percent of snaps, with Rico Dowdle providing support off the bench.