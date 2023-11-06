Pollard carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards and caught three of five passes for 12 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The running back found some success against a tough Philly front seven in the second half and wound up averaging a respectable 4.3 yards per carry, but Pollard still found himself taking on a secondary role in the Dallas offense even in a competitive contest. Since seeing huge volume early in the season, he's gotten 15 touches or less in four of the last five games, averaging just 70.4 scrimmage yards a game and failing to get into the end zone. In fact, Pollard somehow hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, when he ran in two TDs against the Giants in a 40-0 rout. A rematch against the Cowboys' NFC East rivals from New York in Week 10 could be just what Pollard needs to get rolling again.