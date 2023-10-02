Pollard rushed the ball 11 times for 47 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots. He added three receptions for 13 yards.

Most of the Cowboys' top skill-position players had quiet days as the defense scored two of the team's four touchdowns while another came in garbage time with backups on the field. As a result, even given a fairly efficient effort, Pollard's volume and production were limited. Entering Sunday's game, Pollard had either scored multiple touchdowns or topped 100 total yards in all three games this season, so there's little reason for concern moving forward.