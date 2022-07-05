Pollard is getting ready to handle snaps in whatever role the Cowboys want him to fill, Coral Smith of NFL.com reports. "I'm open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities," Pollard said after last month's OTAs. "If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I'm ready to do it."

The 25-year-old produced a career-high 1,545 all-purpose yards last season as a runner, pass catcher and kickoff returner, but Pollard is preparing to take on even more responsibility as a receiver in 2022. "It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties. Once you're out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it's off to the races from there," Pollard said. "I definitely feel like any opportunity I'm given, I'm going to do my best to make the most of it. The more I get, the more I can benefit the team." Even if Ezekiel Elliott stays healthy this season, there could be more touches available for Pollard as he helps round out a depleted receiving corps that lost Amari Cooper in the offseason and will likely be without Michael Gallup (knee) for the early part of the schedule.