Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) returned from a two-game absence and split carries evenly with Pollard. The latter was expected to remain heavily involved offensively after dominating in the veteran starter's absence, and the team stayed true to its word leading up to this decisive victory. The lone blemish on this standout performance was Pollard's inability to punch in two attempts from the goal line, leading to Elliott relieving him and finishing the job. That scenario highlights the difference in the two back's playstyles, justifying even split in usage despite Pollard's superior rushing efficiency this season. The 25-year-old will look to stay white hot heading into a matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving.