Pollard carried the ball twice for 12 yards and caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions. He also added a two-point conversion.

The rookie running back had his best game yet as a pass-catcher, and he topped 50 scrimmage yards for the first time since his huge Week 3 performance against Miami. Pollard remains firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart, but if offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is committed to getting the dynamic back more touches, Pollard could have deep-league value down the stretch.