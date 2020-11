Pollard carried the ball seven times for 40 yards and caught both his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The Cowboys offense had little success with seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci under center, but Pollard was able to muster season highs in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage from his nine touches. Andy Dalton (concussion) is expected back at quarterback for Week 9, but Pollard's value, and the outlook for the Dallas offense as a whole, will remain low.