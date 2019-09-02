Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that he's confident in Pollard "as a runner, protector and receiver," Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. "Nothing feels too big for him," Garrett added. "He's been with the 1's a lot."

As mentioned by Garrett, Pollard has been working with the first-team offense during the entirety of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Overall, Pollard totaled 15 carries for 84 yards and one TD while hauling in all three targets for 19 yards across three preseason appearances. Such production indicates he'll be able to handle a three-down workload as long as Elliott remains away from the team. If the impasse with Elliott ends and he returns to the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones has expressed that Elliott and Pollard will be able to coexist, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. It's difficult to foresee Pollard cutting into Elliott's typical vast workload from past seasons, but for now he'll have a chance to be the lead back in Dallas.