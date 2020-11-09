Pollard carried the ball nine times for 57 yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

Ezekiel Elliott was a game-time decision Sunday due to a minor hamstring strain, opening up the possibility of an increased role for Pollard, but Elliott wound up getting 20 touches and his backup saw his usual volume -- Pollard has gotten 8-12 touches in each of the last five games. The second-year back did set a season high in rushing yards against Pittsburgh, but with the Cowboys headed into their bye week, Elliott should be at 100 percent for Week 11's clash with the Vikings, closing the door for now on a boost in Pollard's fantasy value.