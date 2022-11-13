Pollard will once again serve as the Cowboys' No. 1 running back in Sunday's Week 10 clash against the Packers with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) declared inactive for the contest, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard parlayed such an opportunity into 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries against the Bears in Week 8, and he'll have the added benefit Sunday of coming into his second straight assignment as the lead back rested off the Week 9 bye. The matchup against the Packers defense shapes up about as appealing as that against Chicago, as Green Bay has surrendered an NFC-high 175.3 rushing yards per home game.