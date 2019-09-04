Pollard is locked in as the top backup to Ezekiel Elliott, who came to terms with the Cowboys on a six-year, $90 million contract extension Wednesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Pollard is still staring down significant opportunity during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants, with Elliott only expected to play about 20-to-25 snaps according to Slater. If that plan holds true Pollard should see notable usage as a tailback Week 1, whenever Elliott is held out of drives. Elliott will likely resume dominating Dallas' backfield work as soon as he proves his conditioning is up to standard, at which point it remains to be seen what sort of role Pollard will play.