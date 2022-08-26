Pollard is expected to see work in the slot this season in addition to his snaps out of the backfield, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

To this point in his NFL career, Pollard has been exclusively as a running back, but he mostly lined up as a wide receiver for Memphis prior to being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. "There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him," Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said this week. "He's not going to run [just] the running back route tree, the quick game and just kind of the completion plays. He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him." Neither Pollard nor Ezekiel Elliott will take part in any preseason games, so it won't become clear until Week 1 just how Moore plans to deploy them both, but with CeeDee Lamb (foot) as the only wideout with any real experience likely to be in the lineup to begin the year, there should be an opportunity for Pollard to see more than just token snaps as a receiver.