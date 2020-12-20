Pollard is in line to lead the Cowboys backfield after Ezekiel Elliott was ruled inactive Sunday against the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A 2019 fourth-round pick, Pollard has earned double-digit touches in seven of his 28 career contests. In those appearances, he's averaged 13.3 touches for 72.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three touchdowns. Aside from Pollard, the other candidates for touches at running back are Rico Dowdle and Sewo Olonilua.