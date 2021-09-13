Pollard carried the ball three times for 14 yards and caught all four of his targets for 29 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Coach Mike McCarthy stated in the offseason that the Cowboys would look to reduce Ezekiel Elliott's workload early in the year, and while that came to pass in the team's opener, it didn't result in a big increase in touches for Pollard. Facing one of the toughest front sevens in the NFL likely also played a role in Dallas not utilizing its backfield very much. Both RBs have a more favorable matchup in Week 2 against a Chargers defense that just gave up 108 scrimmage yards to Antonio Gibson, but as long as Elliott is healthy, Pollard's week to week fantasy value will be limited.