Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. He added one reception for 16 yards.

Pollard got the opportunity to serve as the Cowboys' lead back with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sidelined, and he took full advantage. His three scores came from 18, seven and 54 yards, and he also added an explosive play as a pass catcher. While Pollard won't continue to see heavy usage as consistently once Elliott is able to return, he does have double-digit carries in three consecutive games. Even while sharing the backfield, Pollard has topped 80 rushing yards in four of eight contests on the campaign.