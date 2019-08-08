Pollard has been one of the standout players of training camp for the Cowboys so far, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. "[Pollard is] one of the most exciting players to me of this training camp,'' quarterback Dak Prescott said this week. "The things that he's been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He's making plays."

The fourth-round pick out of Memphis has not only been able to showcase his speed and physicality on both offense and special teams, he's drawn significant praise for how quickly he's sponged up the playbook. Pollard's actual role and workload in new coordinator Kellen Moore's offense remains unclear, but if Ezekiel Elliott's holdout extends into the regular season, Pollard could be a lot more than just a replacement for Tavon Austin on jet sweeps and gadget plays.