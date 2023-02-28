The Cowboys expect Pollard (leg/ankle) to be ready for training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard broke his fibula and suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers and underwent surgery to address the ankle issue. The pending free agent finished the 2022 season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns, and based on Machota's report, it sounds like Dallas is expected to retain the star running back, though it's unclear if that'll be through an extension or via the franchise tag. Either way, it's a positive sign to see Pollard still on track with his rehab, and if healthy, he should one of the more sought after running backs in fantasy drafts this summer.