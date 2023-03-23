Pollard (ankle) signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Pollard signing his franchise tag sets him up to play out the 2023 season on a one-year, $10.1 million salary, though he and the Cowboys still have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal. With Ezekiel Elliott having been released by Dallas, Pollard currently stands as the clear No. 1 running back on the team's depth chart, potentially priming him to build upon the 1,378 scrimmage yards season he logged in 2022. By all accounts, the Cowboys expect Pollard -- who underwent ankle surgery in late January -- to be ready for training camp.