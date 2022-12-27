Pollard (thigh) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to Gehlken, head coach Mike McCarthy said prior to Tuesday's practice that Pollard would be included in what was expected to be a light workout, but the running back wasn't spotted during the open portion of the session and apparently didn't fit in any work behind the scenes either. With two straight listings as a non-participant on the Cowboys' first two Week 17 practice reports, Pollard may need to advance to limited activity Wednesday to keep himself in the mix for playing Thursday against the Titans. If Pollard misses the contest or is available only in a limited capacity, Ezekiel Elliott could be in store for a heightened role in the Dallas backfield.
