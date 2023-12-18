Pollard rushed the ball 11 times for 52 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills. He added two receptions on three targets for five yards.

Pollard had his rushing volume limited by game script, as the Cowboys were down 21-3 by halftime. More concerning was his lack of opportunity as a pass catcher, as he failed to reach at least 15 receiving yards for the first time in four contests. Overall, Pollard managed his lowest yardage total since Week 10, though his effort came in the context of the entire Dallas offense severely underperforming expectations.