Pollard rushed 20 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 15 yards in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The air attack took center stage in a game that somewhat unexpectedly turned into a back-and-forth aerial display, but Pollard put in a workman-like effort that included six-yard run late in the third quarter to narrow a 28-20 deficit. Pollard gained 16 additional yards on one other carry, meaning the majority of his night was an exercise in grinding out tough yards. The veteran back extended his streak of multi-reception tallies to three games and did the same in terms of number of consecutive contests with 60+ rushing yards, but he'll have an even tougher assignment in a Week 14 home showdown on Sunday night, Dec. 10 against the elite Eagles run defense.