Pollard carried 12 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions (on nine targets) for 63 yards during Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Pollard stepped into a featured role with Ezekiel Elliott (calf) ruled out and recorded a new career high in touches. He scored a short rushing touchdown early on and was bottled up on the ground for the most part until he broke free for a 40-yard score in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Pollard led the team in targets and receptions as his receiving prowess helped him pile up 132 scrimmage yards. It is unclear if the team plans to hold Elliott out over the final two games, but if so, Pollard will likely be in line for a similar role next Sunday against the Eagles.