Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Starts in preseason opener
Pollard carried four times for 16 yards in Saturday's 17-9 preseason loss to the 49ers.
After making waves early in camp, Pollard earned the start with the first-team offense. He began their initial drive with a six-yard burst and carried three more times to help his side to a field goal. Pollard came out of college with a reputation as an impactful pass catcher, so perhaps the only real disappointment from this outing is that he didn't receive a single target. Still, Pollard seems to have caught the eye of his coaching staff and will look to take on a larger role next Saturday against the Rams.
