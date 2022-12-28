Pollard (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Tennessee, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Despite being listed as a non-participant on practice reports Monday through Wednesday due to a thigh issue, Pollard does have some positivity surrounding his status for Week 17 action. On Tuesday, Jerry Jones relayed that Pollard "looks good for the game (Thursday)," and the team is "counting on him playing," according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Ultimately, the Cowboys' list of inactives will become known about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, at which point Pollard's availability, or lack thereof, will be confirmed. If he's able to gut through the injury, he again will serve in a timeshare with Ezekiel Elliott out of Dallas' backfield.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Sits out another practice•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Could play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Busy day through air Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Tops 100 total yards•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Two scores against Houston•