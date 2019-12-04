Play

Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Chicago, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pollard didn't make an appearance on the Cowboys' Week 14 injury report until Tuesday, capping it with back-to-back DNPs. After Ezekiel Elliott, fullback Jamize Olawale is the only other RB on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, so the team would show its hand with Pollard if it makes an addition to the backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories