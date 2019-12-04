Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Status in question for Thursday
Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Chicago, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pollard didn't make an appearance on the Cowboys' Week 14 injury report until Tuesday, capping it with back-to-back DNPs. After Ezekiel Elliott, fullback Jamize Olawale is the only other RB on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, so the team would show its hand with Pollard if it makes an addition to the backfield.
