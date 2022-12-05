Pollard rushed 12 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 54-19 win over Indianapolis.

Dallas' rushing attack did the heavy lifting in this blowout win, producing two strong fantasy lines from Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott (17/71/1). The more-explosive of the duo finished with the finer performance this week, bumping his yards per carry average up to 5.8 in the process. Pollard has now combined for 1,111 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns through 12 games, rewarding those that believed in the preseason hype surrounding the fourth-year back. The lowly Texans are on tap for the Cowboys on Sunday, putting Pollard in a prime position to produce another monster fantasy game.