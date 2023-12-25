Pollard rushed 12 times for 38 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Pollard admitted that he was still recovering from offseason surgery earlier in the season, and that he finally started feeling healthy in recent weeks. However, the results on the field have not fallen in line with the tailback's statements. Pollard's season-long struggles have resulted in a per-carry average more than a full yard below last year's breakout mark of 5.2. Things won't get any easier for Dallas' lead back with a matchup against the fourth-stingiest run defense on tap when the Cowboys host the Lions on Dec. 30.