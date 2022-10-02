Pollard ran for six yards on eight carries against Washington on Sunday and caught one pass for two yards on three targets.

The Washington defense prioritized shutting down the Dallas ground game in this one, so Pollard and to a lesser extent Ezekiel Elliott (49 yards on 19 carries) struggled to get any traction with their touches Sunday. A Week 5 matchup against the Rams isn't an obvious source of encouragement for Pollard as he looks to bounce back, but this box score should prove an anomaly going forward.