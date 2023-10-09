Pollard had eight carries for 29 yards and four receptions (five targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the 49ers.

The Cowboys fell behind early and were forced into a one-dimensional gameplan, resulting in a season low eight carries for Pollard in the blowout loss. Last week the 26-year-old's touches were limited because the Cowboys were on the other side of a blowout game script, resulting in two pedestrian fantasy scores following a hot start to the season. Pollard will attempt to get back on track as a top fantasy option in a soft matchup against the Chargers next Monday.